0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Nov. 27

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Tuesday:

WOW: Two bodies were discovered Monday afternoon in a home in the Azalea Park neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they were called shortly before 4:30 p.m. to the home on South Forsyth Road near Lake Underhill and South Goldenrod roads after neighbors reported smelling an odor. Deputies said they don't think foul play was involved. Read more about the gruesome discovery.

Orange County deputies say two badly decomposed bodies were found inside this home, along with a handwritten sign warning about hazardous chemicals! Live coverage on #TV27at10 & #WFTVat11 @WFTV https://t.co/53DksHHMF1 pic.twitter.com/s7itsEP9Dc — Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) November 27, 2018

INVESTIGATION: Orlando police are conducting a sexual assault investigation after they said a woman reported being dragged into a field and stripped of her clothes while walking back to her hotel room near Universal Boulevard. Click to read more about what police say happened next.

NICE TRY: Florida authorities arrested a 70-year-old man, accusing him of using a sophisticated remote-control device to cover his license plate and avoid paying tolls, the Miami Herald reported. Find out how he was caught.

GIVE A LITTLE: After days dedicated to shopping both locally and online, Tuesday is designated as a day to give back. Charities across the country – and here in Orlando – are hoping to collect donations as part of Giving Tuesday. Find out what local charities have planned for donated dollars.

RIDE ALONG: If you live in the Orlando city limits, you've likely started seeing green bikes all over town. It's been a week since Lime bikes launched, and some small business owners are crying foul. Some bike rental company owners said companies, such as Lime, play by different rules than they do. Read what one local bike shop owner thinks of the service.

POSTAL PROBLEM: Just in time for holiday shipping, a security flaw was found in a U.S. Postal Service system that could have exposed the data of millions of customers. A researcher, whose name was not released, said that he found a hole in the USPS’ “Informed Visibility” system, Fortune reported. Click to read more about what information could have been exposed.

POST OFFICE WARNING: A security flaw may have exposed the data of 60 million people https://t.co/CrGKNjiyZq pic.twitter.com/7BzUCx1ApK — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) November 27, 2018

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

BRRRRR: Bundle up! The coldest night in more than eight months will hit Central Florida Tuesday. “The cold front is here. Today, we’ll stay cool, but the bottom drops out tonight. Most of us will wake up to 30s tomorrow morning. Patchy frost is possible north and west of Orlando," Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said. Get the full forecast of just how cold it will get here.

GET READY TO CHILL!

Tonight will be the coldest night since March! 🎄🌴🎄🌴🎄 pic.twitter.com/H0XYBFJBsM — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) November 27, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.