9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Oct. 16

MISSING GIRL SIGHTING: A girl resembling a missing teenager whose parents were found dead in their western Wisconsin home has been spotted at a gas station in south Florida, police said. Here's what the witness saw.

HURRICANE MICHAEL: In the Florida Panhandle, a grim task is unwinding slowly: Finding out how many people were killed in Hurricane Michael.

THE CONNORS (MINUS ROSEANNE): Cast members of the "Roseanne" revival are looking forward to their spinoff, "The Conners." They said they have high hopes since the tweet controversy.

MICKEY MAKIN' MONEY: Starting today, it could cost you more to visit Walt Disney World. Here are details on the new ticket pricing.

ARE YOU AN EARLY DETECTION DIVA? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WFTV.com has (potentially life-saving) coverage you can count on:

JACKPOT FRENZY: The fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history will be on the line as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game's $654 million jackpot. Too bad the odds of matching all six numbers are remarkably small.

ALEXA, WHAT IS THE EIGHTH COMMANDMENT?: It's thou shall not steal, but apparently a CrossLife Church administrative assistant skipped that Sunday class. Darlene Kochanowski, who worked for the church for 14 years, used a church credit card to make almost $6,000 worth of unauthorized purchases on Amazon.com and Amazon Digital over three years, the Oviedo Police Department said.

JUST AWFUL: One person is in custody after police in Mississippi said an infant was stabbed and then placed in an oven. Here's the latest on the investigation.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Many auto extended warranties don’t pay claims when you need pricey repairs. A Deltona man paid $2,200 for Delta Auto warranty. Then, the transmission failed. The dealership filed a claim thinking it would be covered. Delta rejects --- saying not all transmission parts covered.See what happened when consumer investigator Todd Ulrich stepped in, tonight on Eyewitness News at 5.

