0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Oct. 23

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Tuesday:

WATER MAIN BREAK: Orlando Utility Commission officials are looking into what caused a water main to break Monday afternoon near downtown, flooding streets during rush hour traffic, submerging cars and prompting a boil-water notice for residents. Click to read more about the clean up effort.

RIGHT NOW: The bad piece of pipe from the Summerlin Avenue is now being lifted out. You can see it was about 5-6 feet below the road. The new piece of pipe is waiting on a truck just up the road. pic.twitter.com/j0h1FUJtGc — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) October 23, 2018

MAY THE ODDS BE EVER IN YOUR FAVOR: Mega Millions players are anxiously waiting to see if they’ve turned $2 into more than a billion. But what are the odds of that actually happening? University of Central Florida math professor Jason Swanson breaks it down for us.

DEADLY SHOOTING: A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Apopka early Tuesday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. A relative of the victim drove him to Florida Hospital Apopka, where he was pronounced dead. Click here to stay updated on the search for the suspect.

On Eyewitness News... this morning we’re live on scene in Orange County where a 20-year-old man was shot to death outside a home. pic.twitter.com/uoJgIXfAmj — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) October 23, 2018

HE SAID WHAT?: A Tampa man has been charged after a woman said that he groped her during a flight on Sunday. Federal authorities said that the man told them, “The President of the United States says it’s OK to grab women by their private parts,” the criminal complaint said. Read more about the case here.

ARE YOU AN EARLY DETECTION DIVA? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WFTV.com has (potentially life-saving) coverage you can count on:

NEW CHARGES: A Florida teacher who was arrested last month and accused of secretly recording underage students undressing on school property was arrested again Monday and faces 353 new charges. Find out where and when the alleged crimes occurred.

A GOOD SIGN: Starbucks is taking a step to make sure a new store is accessible to those who use sign language to communicate. The first “Signing Store” in America has opened in Washington, D.C. Tuesday. Click to read about how the new ordering system works.

UBER LAWSUIT: A Brevard County cyclist who nearly lost her foot in a crash is now suing the driver and the ride-sharing service Uber. Find out what happened and why the cyclist is suing.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: 9 Investigates has learned that an Apopka police officer under internal investigation for use of force is also under another investigation after his K-9 mauled a small dog last month. Investigative reporter Karla Ray found out it happened while the officer was off-duty and the owner of the small dog was hurt while trying to break up this dog fight. Tune in to WFTV tonight for the full report.

COOLER WEATHER ON THE HORIZON ONCE RAIN CLEARS!

Late week, our rain chance gets higher. After this system exits, we'll be even COOLER for the weekend. I'll see you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/lNNwnbpWGO — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) October 23, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.