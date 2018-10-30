0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Oct. 29

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Tuesday:

HORRIFYING: A Texas man is in jail for allegedly attempting to solicit a minor to sexually assault, murder and eat, thanks in part to an investigation by a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office agent. Here's how deputies uncovered the alleged plot.

SAVE THE LAST DANCE: Maybe they should have been doing "The Safety Dance," but concertgoers at The Barn in Sanford were just trying to "Dance the Night (or floor) Away" when the dance floor collapsed under their feet. Hear what one customer said about the incident.

CAMPAIGN CRUNCH TIME: As Central Florida voters head to the polls, more is at stake than the major offices for which candidates are running. Voters will also decide whether to approve or deny 12 proposed amendments that impact everything from felons' rights to greyhound racing. Click to learn more about each proposed amendment.

BORN IN THE USA: Although the Constitution guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the U.S., despite their parents' immigration status, President Donald Trump said he's thinking about issuing an executive order to change that. Here's why that will likely be impossible.

ARE YOU AN EARLY DETECTION DIVA? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WFTV.com has (potentially life-saving) coverage you can count on:

HAZING: The father of a high school football player has sued Windermere Preparatory School, claiming that his son was the victim of hazing and inappropriate touching by teammates. Read what else the lawsuit claims.

SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING: Funerals begin Tuesday for the victims of the synagogue shooting as President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are set to visit Pittsburgh. The mayor says he does not want to meet with the president.

DIRTY TRICKS: An Ohio mother says her 5-year-old son was exposed to the dangerous drug methamphetamine after a night of trick-or-treating over the weekend. Here are some Halloween safety tips to check before you bring your little ghouls trick-or-treating.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Are unfit driver putting your life at risk? The state has a process to keep medically unfit drivers off the road but investigative reporter Daralene Jones uncovered there have been delays in reviewing these cases for years. Tune in today on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

