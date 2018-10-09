0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Oct. 9

HURRICANE MICHAEL: Florida Gov. Rick Scott is warning that Hurricane Michael is a "massive storm" that could bring "total devastation" to parts of the state. Scott activated 2,000 members of the Florida National Guard on Tuesday to deal with the fast-moving storm expected to hit the state within the next 24 hours. The governor said he is very concerned about a potentially "historic" storm surge when Michael makes landfall in the Panhandle. Track the storm here.

Get the latest updates, track, and the timing of landfall for Hurricane #Michael in the Florida Panhandle. Download the WFTV Weather App: https://t.co/0E7IoVjhOQ @TTerryWFTV @RMcCranieWFTV @BShieldsWFTV @GWaldenWFTV @ebonideonwftv @IreneSans pic.twitter.com/STCk8gqRsQ

GET YOUR REGISTRATION ON: Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Florida's mid-term elections. Here's how YOU can register before it's too late.

ANOTHER ONE: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley has resigned. President Donald Trump has reportedly accepted her resignation. The president says it was all done on good terms.

QUE?: President Donald Trump was in Orlando yesterday where he spoke at a convention for law enforcement officers. Channel 9's Chris Heath spoke to the president about the race for Florida governor. President Trump said of democratic candidate Andrew Gillum gets elected, Florida will, "become another Venezuela. Hear the president's words for yourself.

ARE YOU AN EARLY DETECTION DIVA? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WFTV.com has (potentially life-saving) coverage you can count on:

DELANEY MURDER: Money, a troubled marriage and allegations of extramarital sex are what detectives focused on while interviewing those who knew a woman who was killed in April at her home near Delaney Park. Here's what relatives and friends said about the couple.

CHURCH THEFT: The senior pastor of a Clermont church said thieves stole two trailers from the church's parking lot. The Rev. Brian Hammond, of the Church at South Lake, said one of the trailers stores tables and chairs while the other contains $30,000 worth of equipment used to help those who need it most. Read Hammond's message to the thieves.

DEPUTY CRASH: Maintenance records said an Osceola County deputy's patrol car that was involved in a fatal crash Friday morning had been sent to the shop for brake failure 10 days before the crash. The latest on the investigation.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: There are allegations of racial discrimination within Orange County Fire Rescue. The claims surfaced as part of a lawsuit filed by an employee-- who was terminated. Investigative reporter Daralene Jones has spent weeks reviewing court documents. Watch her report on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

To be VERY clear: #Michael is headed to the Florida Panhandle. NOT Central or South Florida. We will see a better chance of rain/storms, but hurricane conditions will be in the Panhandle...NOT Central or South Florida... pic.twitter.com/dQDW6MfjX5 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) October 9, 2018

