9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Sept. 11

9/11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONIES HONOR VICTIMS: Seventeen years later, thousands will take a moment to remember the 3,000 people who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Read about the ceremonies held today.

DESTRUCTIVE FLORENCE DIRECTED AT CAROLINAS: Three named storms over the Atlantic Ocean and a tropical disturbance over the western Caribbean are keeping our meteorologists busy. Updates on the activity in the Atlantic.

3 KILLED IN TURNPIKE CRASH INVOLVING FEDEX TRUCK : A fatal crash involving a FedEx tractor-trailer has caused the south lanes of the Florida Turnpike to shut down near Kenansville, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Read about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

MAN ACCUSED OF DISMEMBERING WOMAN, DISPOSING REMAINS IN FOREST: A Texas man was arrested on charges of killing and dismembering a woman and disposing of her body in the Ocala National Forest, deputies said. Details on how they tracked him down.

'I'M SO HAPPY HE CAME TO MY RESCUE,' PREGNANT WOMAN SAYS OF BYSTANDER: A pregnant mother said she is being threatened after a video of a heated parking dispute went viral. Watch the video here.

SPOOKY: South Carolina legend says that If you see the ghostly Gray Man, a massive hurricane is on its way, but your home will be spared. Read more about the folklore.

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE: The 35th season of the TV game show “Jeopardy!” started Monday, and host Alex Trebek will have a new look. See Trebek's new 'hairy' look.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A Brevard County woman received a message from a friend on Facebook, saying she qualified for a $70,000 federal grant. But it proved too good to be true. Scammers are using your Facebook friend list to send fake offers, with your friend’s picture to win your trust. Action 9’s Todd Ulrich has that story on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

