9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Sept. 18

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Tuesday:
'THEY DONE CRACKED MY EYE,' MARKEITH LOYD SAYS IN JAILHOUSE VIDEOS: Hours of video visits with the accused cop killer show he’s joked and laughed about his time in jail, hardly ever mentioning his alleged victims. Read what else Loyd said.
YUM! IT’S NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY: 🍔 Delicious deals and freebies.
GUNMAN ARRESTED AFTER MAN SHOT IN WINTER PARK, POLICE SAY: "I believe he had started running and that's when the exchange happened." Read how it went down.
ORLANDO MCDONALD'S WORKERS TO JOIN NATIONWIDE STRIKE: Many McDonald's employees across the country will walk out Tuesday in the middle of the lunch rush to protest the company's sexual harassment policy. Details here.
DRIVER HIT, KILLED BICYCLIST WHILE HIGH ON COCAINE, POLICE SAY: A driver under the influence of cocaine and fentanyl fatally struck a bicyclist who was riding on a sidewalk, Coconut Creek police said. Details on the story.
WITNESS: MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING COPS MIGHT BE LINKED TO EXTREMIST GROUP: “His beliefs are consistent with those of the Moorish movement, a loosely-knit group of related organizations that fall under the black identity extremist (B.I.E.) designation." Here’s the story.
ORLANDO'S BUDGET TO INCREASE BY $50M: The Orlando Police Department officially has the money needed to hire all the school resource officers it needs. Here's how it will be spent.
EPCOT'S 'ILLUMINATIONS: REFLECTIONS OF EARTH' WILL END IN 2019: Disney officials said they have big plans for Epcot, with new experiences that will “wow” guests! Details here.
IT'S A SCORCHER!: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields
WHEN YOU GET HOME: A Michigan couple who relocated to Florida said they were taken for a ride by a Florida moving company. Action 9 investigates why moving brokers can be risky. Todd Ulrich has that story on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.
FROM BRIAN SHIELDS: READY FOR AUTUMN?
Brace yourself!! pic.twitter.com/XJryKdzTvU— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) September 18, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}