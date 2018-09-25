0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Sept. 25

TEACHER FIRED AFTER REFUSING TO ABIDE BY ‘NO ZERO' POLICY WHEN STUDENTS DIDN'T HAND IN WORK: Port St. Lucie teacher Diana Tirado said students should not get credit for work that was never handed in. Read her story.

DISNEY WORLD CHANGES TICKET PRICES, ANNOUNCES NEW PRICING STRUCTURE: Ticket prices at Disney World will vary based on the date picked with an online planning tool debuting next month. Details here.

FLORIDA PRINCIPAL ARMED WITH GUN TO PROTECT AGAINST SCHOOL SHOOTINGS: A Florida charter school principal is packing heat. Read story.

MAN WHO EXPOSED SELF TO WOMEN COULD BE ‘LURKING IN BACKYARDS,' POLICE SAY: Deputies released a composite sketch of the man they are looking for. See sketch here.

DISNEY PASSHOLDER HANGS TRUMP RE-ELECTION BANNER IN MAGIC KINGDOM: Dion Cini, 49, of New York, said he unfurled the banner and briefly hung it from a balcony overlooking the park's Town Square. Watch video here.

MAN THROWN FACE FIRST OVER DAYTONA BEACH BRIDGE AFTER ARGUMENT, POLICE SAY: Daytona Beach police said they arrested a man for throwing another man head-first off the Main Street Bridge. Here’s the story.

NATIONAL NEWS| DOCTORS USE 3D PRINTER TO SAVE BABY'S LIFE: Baby Amir is breathing easily now, something he couldn't do when he was born. Read heartwarming story.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE | A 7-year-old girl gave a rousing rendition of the national anthem before an MLS match. Watch her amazing performance here.

MUCH DRIER IN CENTRAL FLORIDA: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Action 9’s Todd Ulrich exposes an A/C contractor’s history of complaints---including how the company ran up a repair bill in a 2016 Action 9 test, and how to avoid A/C companies that inflate bills and don’t honor warranties. That story on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

FROM BRIAN SHIELDS: It's Autumn, but it's still hot!

