9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Aug. 15

EYE ON THE TROPICS: The fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has formed, according to the National Hurricane Center. Click here to read about its predicted path.

FREAK ACCIDENT: A man has died after an industrial accident near a Walt Disney World employee area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Click here to read how the man fell to his death and how a colleague tried to help.

HISTORY OR CONTROVERSY? A Tavares pastor is fighting to keep a statue honoring a Confederate general out of his town. Click here to see where it could be heading and how the community will fight it.

BLAME GAME: Weeks after a woman's death, Orlando police arrest her live-in boyfriend, who then tried to blame her death on their dog. Click to read how he tried pin it on their pet, and what the woman's mom said about the life she could have had.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The backlog of SunPass toll transactions, which had amassed since transitioning to a new system in mid-June, is now completely clear, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Click to read who FDOT is blaming and how much they want them to pay.

TASED FOR PICKING FLOWERS? A Georgia woman says she was stunned with a Taser by police while she was cutting dandelions. Read more about the 911 call and why police defended their actions.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: Early voting for Florida's primary begins this week, but the start date varies by county. Click here to see when you can vote early.

Your 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Last year, the Orange County Sheriff's Office installed drive cameras in its vehicles because of a big problem with employees crashing vehicles. Now, 9 Investigates whether the cameras are reducing accidents. Daralene Jones reports at 5:45 p.m.

