9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Aug. 22

'JOEL GOTTA GO' RALLY SET AFTER TAX COLLECTOR'S CONTROVERSIAL POST: A large crowd is expected to protest Wednesday at the Seminole County Tax Collector's Office to ask Gov. Rick Scott to remove Joel Greenberg from office. Details on what caused the move.

HURRICANE LANE: RARE CAT 5 STORM CHURNS TOWARD HAWAII: A powerful hurricane hurtling toward Hawaii strengthened to a Category 5 storm, sparking fears and prompting residents to flock to stores for food and supplies. Read updated information on storm.

DRIVERS RESCUED FROM CARS AT FLOODED IN ORANGE COUNTY: Two busy intersections flooded Tuesday evening in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Read story and watch raw video from the scene.

WATCH: MAN STEERS MOTORCYCLE WITH BARE FEET ON I-95: A Florida motorist posted a video that shows a motorcycle rider steering the bike with his feet — at full speed — on I-95. Read reactions and watch the video.

NATIONAL | SHANANN WATTS' GIRLS MAY HAVE BEEN DEAD WHEN SHE GOT HOME: Shanann Watts’ father sobbed in a Colorado courtroom as a judge recited the murder charges against his son-in-law. Details on the recent developments in the case.

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE - WALLY'S SHUTS ITS DOORS AFTER 64 YEARS IN ORLANDO: Another “Old Florida” staple has shut its doors. Wally’s on Mills Avenue is closed after 64 years of serving it up to the Orlando community. Details on possible hope for reopening.

STORMY AFTERNOON: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Visit Florida is concerned about the red tide and toxic green algae impacting Florida beaches. Channel 9 reporter Christopher Heath investigates how dependent the state is on tourism and how Forest Beach as a natural attraction out draws even the theme parks. The story on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

