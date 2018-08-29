  • 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Aug. 29

    CANDIDATES CHOSEN AHEAD OF 2018 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: The stage is set for the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans and Democrats have made their choices. Check the results here.

    CONSTRUCTION WORKERS KILLED AFTER SCAFFOLDING COLLAPSES, OCFR SAYS: Two construction workers were killed Wednesday after they fell about seven stories from a scaffolding while working at a JW Marriott hotel, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Here's what happened.

    UBER DRIVER SHOOTS, KILLS MAN WHO WAS THREATENING HIM, OFFICIALS SAY: Deputies said a man jumped out of his truck and asked the Uber driver, “You know I got a pistol. You want me to shoot you?” ​​​​​​ Details on how the incident started.

    WITNESS: LIGHTNING THAT STRUCK DELAND WOMAN CAME 'OUT OF NOWHERE': A woman was struck by lightning Tuesday evening in a Denny’s parking lot, DeLand firefighters said. Read about the woman's condition.

    NATIONAL | FDA ANNOUNCES ANOTHER BLOOD PRESSURE MEDICATION RECALL: The Food and Drug Administration has announced another blood pressure medication is under a recall. Read the details.

    ON THE LIGHTER SIDE - HOT CHICKEN WING, WASABI-FLAVORED OREOS INTRODUCED: Wasabi or chicken wings don’t come to mind when you hear the word Oreo, but the cookie company may be changing that. Here's where you can find them. 

    WET AFTERNOON CHANCE: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

    WHEN YOU GET HOME: The City of Orlando proposes to increase its commissioner budgets from $125,000 to $150,000 for the next fiscal year, which starts in Oct. 9. Channel 9 reporter Daralene Jones investigates questions raised about the funds and uncovered questionable spending. Watch Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m. for a live report.

    BRIAN SHIELDS FINAL THOUGHTS: CHANGES AHEAD!

