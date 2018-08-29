9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Aug. 29

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:
CANDIDATES CHOSEN AHEAD OF 2018 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: The stage is set for the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans and Democrats have made their choices. Check the results here.
CONSTRUCTION WORKERS KILLED AFTER SCAFFOLDING COLLAPSES, OCFR SAYS: Two construction workers were killed Wednesday after they fell about seven stories from a scaffolding while working at a JW Marriott hotel, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Here's what happened.
UBER DRIVER SHOOTS, KILLS MAN WHO WAS THREATENING HIM, OFFICIALS SAY: Deputies said a man jumped out of his truck and asked the Uber driver, “You know I got a pistol. You want me to shoot you?” Details on how the incident started.
WITNESS: LIGHTNING THAT STRUCK DELAND WOMAN CAME 'OUT OF NOWHERE': A woman was struck by lightning Tuesday evening in a Denny’s parking lot, DeLand firefighters said. Read about the woman's condition.
NATIONAL | FDA ANNOUNCES ANOTHER BLOOD PRESSURE MEDICATION RECALL: The Food and Drug Administration has announced another blood pressure medication is under a recall. Read the details.
ON THE LIGHTER SIDE - HOT CHICKEN WING, WASABI-FLAVORED OREOS INTRODUCED: Wasabi or chicken wings don’t come to mind when you hear the word Oreo, but the cookie company may be changing that. Here's where you can find them.
HIGHLIGHTS:
WET AFTERNOON CHANCE: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields
WHEN YOU GET HOME: The City of Orlando proposes to increase its commissioner budgets from $125,000 to $150,000 for the next fiscal year, which starts in Oct. 9. Channel 9 reporter Daralene Jones investigates questions raised about the funds and uncovered questionable spending. Watch Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m. for a live report.
BRIAN SHIELDS FINAL THOUGHTS: CHANGES AHEAD!
Lots of changes ahead!! pic.twitter.com/U2ZRO2urm0— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) August 29, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}