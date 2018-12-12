0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Dec. 12

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:

RATTLING: People in the Southeast were woken up by an earthquake early Wednesday. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake happened about 4:15 a.m. near Decatur, Tennessee. It had a magnitude of 4.4. A 3.3-magnitude aftershock followed happened about 15 minutes later. Read more about how far away the quake was felt.

GROSS: An Uber Eats customer in South Florida who ordered Japanese food Sunday said he was mortified to receive dirty underwear with his dinner, WPLG reported. At first he said he thought it was a fancy napkin. Click here to find out what Uber Eats is doing in response to the report.

Florida tourist gets 'disgusting' delivery from Uber Eats driver | What the man says he found alongside his food: https://t.co/mLlROyu6hQ pic.twitter.com/Dsc3MXNE9Y — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) December 12, 2018

LAWSUIT: The family of missing Orlando woman, Jennifer Kesse, filed a lawsuit against the Orlando Police Department, Channel 9 reporter Shannon Butler learned Tuesday. Kesse disappeared without a trace in 2006, and her family is asking the court to allow a private investigator to obtain the Orlando Police Department’s records on the case. Read more about what led to the lawsuit.

Deputies said Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O'Brien was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and burglary after he broke into a home next to the Northdale Golf and Tennis Club in Tampa and pushed a woman to the ground.

METAL: The guitarist of popular death metal band Cannibal Corpse was arrested Monday near his home in Tampa after he broke into a home and attacked a deputy, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Pat O'Brien, 53, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and burglary. Plot twist: O'Brien's home burned down on the same day. Read about that here.

AMAZON THEFT: An Amazon distribution center worker admitted to stealing thousands of dollars in gift cards and electronics accessories, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators said Elvis Soto, 20, took several Amazon gift cards, including one worth $2,000, and two $200 Visa gift cards since November. Find out the odd assortment of other things the man stole here.

DOLLAR DOZEN DOUGHNUTS: Krispy Kreme is celebrating its “Day of the Dozens” holiday Dec. 12 with a special treat. The doughnut chain is offering a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. The offer is only at participating locations. Find out how to get the sweet deal here.

'Day of the Dozens:' @krispykreme offering $1 original #dozen #doughnuts TODAY 🍩 | Find out how you can satisfy your sweet tooth and save some dough: https://t.co/pHKEgKbyCH pic.twitter.com/h63LxlfDZA — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) December 12, 2018

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

MEASLES: To vaccinate or not to vaccinate? It's an ongoing discussion among parents. The Florida Department of Health said four children who were diagnosed with measles were never vaccinated. The health agency said the children in Sarasota County on Florida's Gulf Coast had close contact with each other but didn't elaborate. Read more about the cases here.

POLICY CHANGE: Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Tuesday that he has changed protocols to unannounced code red alerts, or active shooter drills, after a false threat following such a drill triggered panic at Lake Brantley High School on Thursday. Lemma said he made changes as soon as he was briefed about the incident. Click here to catch up on what happened.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Just because voters approved it, doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. Florida voters overwhelming passed Amendment 4, the restoration of rights for felons. But, that doesn’t mean the state is in any hurry to accommodate the will of the people. And as investigative reporter Christopher Heath discovered, the state has told counties, the whole thing is on a “pause” until further notice. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for a live report.

CHILL CONTINUES!

This is how we started our day! Temperatures will rebound into the 60s this afternoon. Feeling better! pic.twitter.com/3HY3W11Jsj — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 12, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.