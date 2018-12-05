0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Dec. 5

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:

REMEMBERING 41: Friends and family gathered Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral under tight security for a funeral service, honoring late former President George H.W. Bush. The national funeral service caps three days of remembrance by dignitaries and citizens. It brings together world envoys, the four remaining ex-presidents and President Donald Trump. Read more about the memorial here.

DAY OF MOURNING: Americans will observe a National Day of Mourning on Wednesday, the day a state funeral is being held for former president George H.W. Bush. The federal government is closed for the day and other services are affected as well. Click here to find out what's open and what's not.

National Day of #Mourning in honor of #GeorgeHWBush: What is open, what is closed today https://t.co/ZwWz9Vk0lc pic.twitter.com/KFoqU1sO1H — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) December 5, 2018

Orange County Jail

ARRESTED: 53-year-old Orlando man is accused of sexually abusing two small girls whom his wife was baby-sitting at their home. Investigators said the man abused one girl last year and another girl this year. Find what the man's wife says about the allegations.

STAND YOUR GROUND: Prosecutors are trying to prove an accused killer had no reason to stand his ground the night they said he shot his girlfriend's ex-husband. Clay Curtsinger testified he thought the man had a gun at the time, but the victim's neighbors said it seems the defendant was looking for a fight. Read how the case is shedding light on how a new law related to the "stand your ground" defense plays out in court.

CHEESY: Free cheesecake! That got your attention, right? You’re not seeing things. The Cheesecake Factory is giving away 40,000 free slices of cheesecake to celebrate the restaurant’s 40th anniversary. The offer will be available for one day only, on Wednesday, Dec. 5, starting at 11:30 a.m. local time. Find out how to snag a slice (if there are any left).

Today is the day! The @Cheesecake Factory will give away 40k slices for free starting at 11:30 a.m. | Find out how to snag one: https://t.co/wHWlxgifh0 pic.twitter.com/SPBH8ExWah — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) December 5, 2018

Charlene Thompson, 61, of Cincinnati, is facing a felonious assault charge after authorities say she poured hot grease on a woman during a dispute. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

OUCH: An Ohio woman is facing a felonious assault charge after authorities say she poured hot grease on a woman during a dispute. Read more about the case here.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

7-YEAR-OLD MILLIONAIRE: Like many 7-year-olds, Ryan likes to play with toys. Lots of toys. But Ryan has a YouTube channel with about 17 million subscribers who tune in to see what he thinks of those toys. That makes him a social media influencer — and very wealthy one at that. Find out how many millions of dollars Forbes says the boy earned this year.

PAINTING: Lawyers representing a Florida mobile home park have threatened to sue an 85-year-old woman over a painting of the Virgin Mary outside her home, the Bradenton Herald reported. Millie Francis said she received a notice from lawyers for the Bradenton Tropical Farms mobile home park on Nov. 9 that she had 30 days to remove the painting. She says she won't do it. Find out why.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: 9 Investigates reporter Karla Ray learned Altamonte Springs and a homeowner in the city have agreed to go to court in hopes of settling who has jurisdiction over setting AirBnB/short-term rental rules. Right now, the city has an ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals in the city, but state law is a bit more ambiguous. The homeowners agreed to be sued by the city so this can be settled in court. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the full report.

COLD AIR IS HERE!

COLD tonight! A bigger front is on the way for Sunday/Monday. I'm tracking the chance of severe storms, now on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/1FyaScZB6Q — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 5, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.