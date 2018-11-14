0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Nov. 14

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:

MOTHER OF SATAN: An anonymous tip led officials to a Lake Helen home, where they discovered Mason jars filled with a highly explosive powder that's referred to by terrorists organizations as the, "mother of Satan", the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. Here's what deputies said the man planned to do with the powder.

These are photos of the explosive devices and materials deputies say they found inside the Lake Helen home last night pic.twitter.com/hzBQN8Sr1e — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) November 14, 2018

GET IT TOGETHER, FLORIDA: It's been one week since Election Night and Florida's 67 counties are recounting ballots in three razor-thin races, including the Senate and gubernatorial races, bringing back memories of the 2000 presidential fiasco.

Another lull in the action at the Palm Beach County elections building. SOE Susan Bucher just told me they have completed the second recount of early votes (necessitated by faulty machines) and are moving on to the Election Day precincts that have to be re-done. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/lLlTsRFlFe — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) November 14, 2018

BANNED: OK, so we told you this one already, but it's worth telling again. A man who was banned from Disney World several weeks ago for unfurling a giant Donald Trump banner in the Magic Kingdom has been banned again. The picture of Don Cini's latest antics last week show him riding down Splash Mountain with a "Trump 2020” sign and on Expedition Everest, he held a “Keep America Great" sign. Click to see the photos.

NO GUNS FOR ZIMMERMAN: George Zimmerman entered a no contest plea to resolve a misdemeanor charge of stalking a private investigator. Zimmerman was accused of threatening the investigator and even sent him a message saying he would feed a man doing a documentary about him to an alligator. Here are the other conditions of Zimmerman's probation.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

MONORAIL ISSUES: The door of a Monorail at Walt Disney World unhinged from the train as passengers were boarding it on Tuesday. See photos of the incident from Twitter users.

NO HUGS: A parenting story on the Girl Scouts of the United States of America website is discouraging parents from forcing their daughters to hug relatives at holiday gatherings -- and any time during the year. Here's why experts say encouraging young girls to go give a relative a hug or kiss as a greeting can lead to compromised views of consent.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: At least six local customers of Just Toys Classic Cars near Florida Mall claim a car dealership sold their cars on consignment then kept their share of the money. One victim lost $100,000, another lost $35,000. Action 9 consumer reporter Todd Ulrich interviewed victims and confronted the owner. Tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m., Todd breaks down how a licensed dealer can get away with it and why consignment sales in Florida can be so risky.

BRACE YOURSELVES, FLORIDA...FALL TEMPS ARE COMING

The Florida Chill is coming - storms too! I’m tracking the changes at Noon on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/M9ZzdCkAZ6 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) November 14, 2018

