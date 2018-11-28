  • 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Nov. 28

    Updated:

    WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:

    DON'T GO BREAKIN' OUR HEARTS: Thousands of disappointed fans did not get to see Elton John perform at the Amway Center on Tuesday night. The singer had to cancel his Orlando performance due to an ear infection, officials said.  Click to read more, including reaction from fans.

    ALL OVER A PLAYSTATION: The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said a man was stabbed to death by his former roommates over a stolen PlayStation. According to deputies two roommates believed their just-evicted former roommate returned to the home to steal a PlayStation console. The suspects lured him to the home and stabbed him to death, deputies said. Find out how a Tinder date played into the scenario.

    HIRING BLITZ: Lockheed Martin is looking for top talent and encouraging University of Central Florida graduates to work in Orlando. The company developed a Cyber Innovation Center built to encourage UCF students to go into the growing field of cybersecurity.The field is growing, with 13,000 cybersecurity jobs open in Florida. Click to read more about the growing industry.

    ARRESTED: A man was arrested Tuesday after he dragged a woman into a field and stripped her of her clothes as she walked back to her hotel room near Universal Boulevard, according to the Orlando Police Department. Find out how police say she fought off the attacker.

    THANKSGIVING STABBING: The wife of a man found disemboweled in a Rockledge neighborhood on Thanksgiving and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with the stabbing, police said. Warning: this story contains potentially disturbing content.

    FOR AN UPCOMING STAYCATION: Another new hotel is coming to Walt Disney World, adding to a building boom that already includes hotels, theme park expansions and a new transportation system. Marriott International, which owns and operates the Swan and Dolphin hotels, revealed plans Tuesday for a new project called The Cove. Find out all the details.

    TIME TO CHILL: Bundle up! The coldest weather in more than eight months has arrived in Central Florida.The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for Sumter County through Thursday morning. Marion County could also see near-freezing temperatures. Click to find out how long the cool down will last.

    CHILLY TEMPS CONTINUE!

     

