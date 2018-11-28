0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Nov. 28

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:

DON'T GO BREAKIN' OUR HEARTS: Thousands of disappointed fans did not get to see Elton John perform at the Amway Center on Tuesday night. The singer had to cancel his Orlando performance due to an ear infection, officials said. Click to read more, including reaction from fans.

#EltonFarewellTour statement on the Orlando and Tampa shows. pic.twitter.com/smSgZD657P — Elton John (@eltonofficial) November 28, 2018

ALL OVER A PLAYSTATION: The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said a man was stabbed to death by his former roommates over a stolen PlayStation. According to deputies two roommates believed their just-evicted former roommate returned to the home to steal a PlayStation console. The suspects lured him to the home and stabbed him to death, deputies said. Find out how a Tinder date played into the scenario.

#Update: Stolen PlayStation at center of murder in Maitland. Sheriff says suspects lured victim a former roommate to home where they plotted to murder him.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/Qks76egJ9D — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) November 27, 2018

HIRING BLITZ: Lockheed Martin is looking for top talent and encouraging University of Central Florida graduates to work in Orlando. The company developed a Cyber Innovation Center built to encourage UCF students to go into the growing field of cybersecurity.The field is growing, with 13,000 cybersecurity jobs open in Florida. Click to read more about the growing industry.

ARRESTED: A man was arrested Tuesday after he dragged a woman into a field and stripped her of her clothes as she walked back to her hotel room near Universal Boulevard, according to the Orlando Police Department. Find out how police say she fought off the attacker.

Police make arrest in sex assault near I-drive. Details on how the woman got away on #WFTVat4. And the homeless camp being searched right now. https://t.co/ZDn6Q2rae2 — Steve Barrett (@TVSteveBarrett) November 27, 2018

THANKSGIVING STABBING: The wife of a man found disemboweled in a Rockledge neighborhood on Thanksgiving and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with the stabbing, police said. Warning: this story contains potentially disturbing content.

FOR AN UPCOMING STAYCATION: Another new hotel is coming to Walt Disney World, adding to a building boom that already includes hotels, theme park expansions and a new transportation system. Marriott International, which owns and operates the Swan and Dolphin hotels, revealed plans Tuesday for a new project called The Cove. Find out all the details.

JUST UNVEILED: The newest resort at @WaltDisneyWorld will be called “The Cove” and it’s an addition to the Swan & Dolphin. Expected to open in just under two years. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/kUF5bAghW4 — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) November 27, 2018

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

TIME TO CHILL: Bundle up! The coldest weather in more than eight months has arrived in Central Florida.The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for Sumter County through Thursday morning. Marion County could also see near-freezing temperatures. Click to find out how long the cool down will last.

CHILLY TEMPS CONTINUE!

What the?! I’m tracking the chill, from Noon-1 on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/PcwhWmi9nt — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) November 28, 2018

