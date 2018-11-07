0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Nov. 7

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:

THE RESULTS ARE IN: Kind of. Most elections came to a simple conclusion after polls closed Tuesday night. But not the race to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate. The race between Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Sen. Bill Nelson is still statistically too close to call – despite Scott calling the race for himself Tuesday night. Now Nelson is calling for a recount. Catch up on the full story here.

#BREAKING- RECOUNT: Bill Nelson’s staff declaring there will be a recount under state law, despite @scottforflorida claiming victory last night. Margin between the two is less than .5% pic.twitter.com/0eyX60FzOn — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) November 7, 2018

MEET OUR NEW GOVERNOR: Republican Ron DeSantis is Florida’s new governor elect, despite the majority of voters in several Central Florida counties voting for his Democratic opponent. With strong support elsewhere in the state, DeSantis captured 55,000 more votes to claim Florida’s governor seat. Read about what his election means for Florida's future.

GUILTY: It took a jury less than an hour Tuesday to return with a guilty verdict for an Iowa man charged with murder in the death of his infant son, who prosecutors said was left in a baby swing -- without formula or clean diapers -- for more than a week. Warning: this story contains graphic details.

FATAL SHOOTING: Members of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team on Tuesday afternoon fatally shot a 67-year-old man who pointed a gun at them near St. Cloud. Read more about the shooting here.

FLORIDA MAN STRIKES AGAIN: A Florida man was injured Tuesday after he broke into the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park and jumped into a pond full of crocodiles, according to staff members. The real kicker: he was wearing Crocs. Click to find out how he ended up in the pond.

ELECTION CATCH UP: Want to see the nitty-gritty numbers of how your favorite candidates stacked up once election results rolled in from the polls last night? Click here to see how everything played out.

Couldn't stay up for all our #MidtermElection2018 coverage? Catch up here and we'll have a full break down on Eyewitness News at 5 a.m. https://t.co/m8ecu5L68O — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) November 7, 2018

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Prosecutors and defense attorneys agree fewer killers will get the death penalty going forward, thanks to a change in how capital punishment is handed out. Last year Florida lawmakers started requiring unanimous juries to sentence individuals to die. Channel 9's Field Sutton crunched the numbers and discovered most murder cases since then have ended with sentences of life in prison. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the full report.

WARM WEATHER CONTINUES -- FOR NOW!

