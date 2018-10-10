0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 10

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:

HURRICANE MICHAEL: This storm is about as serious as they come. Michael is now a Category 4 hurricane and is so powerful that it is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over central Georgia early Thursday. It's going to make landfall over the Florida Panhandle Wednesday afternoon and with it will come a deadly storm surge and massive power outages. Track the storm's path.

Download WFTV's News and weather apps

Michael will go down as one of the strongest storms to hit the US & strongest to hit the Florida Panhandle. It is an absolute beast. pic.twitter.com/hw47TY0Un8 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) October 10, 2018

SQUIRREL!! A Frontier Airlines passenger at Orlando International Airport was removed from the plane by police after she tried to bring her emotional support squirrel on board. You read that correctly because, you know, Florida. The reaction of other passengers is priceless.

BUT WHY?: Cocoa police are asking for the public’s help to find the man who broke into a home overnight and attacked a woman by slamming a vase over her head while she was asleep in her bedroom. Police said nothing was stolen from the home. Here's how she got away.

CONTROVERSY OVER FACEBOOK POST: A Marion County School Board member is under fire over a Facebook post about rape. One of her comments read, "I do not consider a whore to be a victim in rapes." See what else she said that's getting a lot of attention.

ARE YOU AN EARLY DETECTION DIVA? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WFTV.com has (potentially life-saving) coverage you can count on:

NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES: A baby girl is alive thanks to three deputies who helped her breath again when fluid got stuck in her airway. Here's how the rescue went down.

NARCAN SAVES DOG: "Can we give them some Narcan and does it work on dogs?" That's the call a police station in Ohio got when a dog undergoing surgery began to have an opioid emergency that happened during surgery.

CREEPY: As the Florida Panhandle region braced for Hurricane Michael, some eagle-eyed weather watchers noticed what looks like a skull in one of the satellite images of the storm. Decide for yourself.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A Sanford woman buys new car in 2013 with 6-year loan. Five years later, the loan principle was only lowered by $3,000. She still owes $13,000. Action 9's Todd Ulrich documented a dozen other Santander USA loan customers who claim payments don’t add up. Watch his report on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

RECORD-BREAKING HURRICANE

Michael - the STRONGEST hurricane on record to hit the Panhandle of Florida. pic.twitter.com/NdTbU9VAgT — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) October 10, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.