9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 17

PLANE IN THE OCEAN: A small plane landed in the water off the coast of Daytona Beach Shores on Tuesday afternoon. Watch video of the rescue.

The crew is now removing the plane’s wings before placing aircraft on a flatbed. They also drained the little bit of fuel that was left. pic.twitter.com/I8TlO9BJzk — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) October 17, 2018

HURRICANE MICHAEL: Authorities say they're arresting about 10 suspected looters a night in an area of the Florida Panhandle left in the dark since Hurricane Michael crashed ashore a week ago. Learn more about the recovery efforts.

Wes Allen, Jr., from left, sits with his father Wes Allen, Sr., sister Alison, mother Vicki and fellow resident Crystal Williams outside their rooms at a damaged American Quality Lodge where they continue to live in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Families huddle under makeshift tents and in breezeways strewn with broken glass and roofing fragments, seeking escape from the midday sun as the temperature climbs to the mid-80s. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Charcoal, tarps and baby supplies are distributed outside the damaged American Quality Lodge where residents continue to live in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, in Panama City, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Simply getting through the day is a struggle at the low-rent motel where dozens of people are living in squalor amid destruction left by the hurricane. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

RECORD-SETTING JACKPOT: No tickets matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. Your next chance to win is Friday when the estimated jackpot climbs to a record $868 million. Find out how the stars aligned for this record-setting drawing.

RARE DISEASE SPREADING: A 3-year-old Florida girl is being treated at a Jacksonville children's hospital for a polio-like virus that's been spreading in states across the country. Click to learn more about the warning signs of the disease.

SAD DISCOVERY: A 6-foot shark washed ashore in Florida with plastic debris wrapped around its neck. Experts say its death serves as an example of how plastic marine debris is a local and global issue.

YIKES!: A woman suffered minor injuries last week when a piece of plywood struck her front windshield as she was driving on I-95 in Brevard County near Rockledge, the Florida Highway Patrol said. See the shocking photos here.

RED TIDE SPREADING: Beaches are closing across Indian River County after waters tested positive for the algae. Results are still pending for Brevard. Find out what that means for beach-goers and marine life.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: WFTV's Karla Ray received the administrative review from Department of Corrections regarding escaped inmate, Alinton John. She's looking into what is changing with work details after he was able to walk away from a site at Lake Correctional Institution. Find out the results of her investigation tonight on Eyewitness News at 5.

HANG IN THERE, COOLER WEATHER IS ON THE WAY!

COMFORTABLE weather is on the way - in a few days - hang in there!! It's coming!! Wahoo!! pic.twitter.com/gxttiDw30z — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) October 17, 2018

