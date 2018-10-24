0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 24

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:

TWO STUDENTS ARRESTED: Two students at Bartow Middle School came to school with knives and planned to attack students Tuesday, according to the Bartow Police Department. School staff found the two girls in a bathroom during class time prior to carrying out their plans, police said. Learn more about the foiled attack here.

TRAILER FIRE: One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a fire swept through a Bithlo trailer home early Wednesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Click to find out more about the fire.

. I have the latest on this deadly mobile home fire on @WFTV daybreak. One person dead and another was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. https://t.co/Yp9Q4Nwu9W — Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) October 24, 2018

HOME INVASION: A 19-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot during a home invasion near Windermere late Tuesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Learn more about what happened after two roommates said they answered a knock at their door.

.@OrangeCoSheriff are investigating an armed home invasion in Windermere. A couple of 19yo roommates say masked men barged into their apartment demanding cash and drugs. One 19yo was shot and rushed to the hospital. Search is on for the shooter and his accomplices. pic.twitter.com/c3lLJrMe9D — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) October 24, 2018

BETTER LUCK NEXT TIME: Someone finally won the giant Mega Millions jackpot, but unfortunately it wasn't anyone who bought a ticket in Florida. According to the Mega Millions website, one ticket sold in South Carolina matched all six numbers to win Tuesday’s $1.537 billion jackpot. Click here to find out out more about the drawing.

LIGHTNING STRIKES: A Southwest Airlines flight that was heading to Orlando was struck by lightning Tuesday, an airline spokesperson said. Find out what happened next.

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGES: Authorities are investigating several suspicious packages believed to contain functioning explosives that were intercepted in recent days, addressed to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Time Warner Center in New York. Read more about the ongoing investigations.

NEIGHBOR HELPING NEIGHBOR: A fire broke out at a home just outside the Winter Park city limits late Tuesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Firefighters said that when they got to the home on Karolina Avenue, it was fully engulfed in flames. Find out how a neighbor helped a resident escape the blaze.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: For the first time, we are hearing from the family of a man shot and killed inside of the emergency room at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Three Orlando police officers shot Brian Baker. His family went through great lengths to track down Investigative reporter Daralene Jones. And now they are raising questions about how the call was handled. And they are considering a lawsuit. See the full report tonight on WFTV at 5 p.m.

A LITTLE RAIN MAKES WAY FOR COOLER WEEKEND!

The chance of rain picks up tomorrow & Friday - but that will set the stage for a cooler weekend! I'll see you on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/PEAcqRzWUi — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) October 24, 2018

