0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Sept. 12

NAKED MAN STARTS FIRE WHILE BAKING COOKIES ON GEORGE FOREMAN GRILL: A house caught fire after a naked and drunken man baked cookies on a George Foreman Grill and left them unattended. Here's what happened.

‘MONSTER' HURRICANE FLORENCE COULD STALL NEAR NC COAST: The forecast on Hurricane Florence reinforces projections that the storm's path will shift slightly to the southeast as it closes in on the Carolinas. Updates on the activity in the Atlantic.

71-YEAR-OLD VETERAN DIES IN HOUSE FIRE : A man was killed Wednesday morning in an an Apopka house fire, officials said. Read what neighbors said about the victim.

63 GUNS TAKEN AWAY IN CENTRAL FLA. SINCE PASSAGE OF PUBLIC SAFETY ACT: The law allows officers to take away guns from mentally ill people who may harm themselves. Read more about the results.

150 FACE HOMELESSNESS ALMOST 1 YEAR AFTER LEAVING PUERTO RICO: About 45 families who relocated to Central Florida after Hurricane Maria ravaged the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico could become homeless Friday. Here's how to help.

NATIONAL NEWS | TEEN HAILED AS HERO AFTER SAVING STABBED CO-WORKERS: Thanks to a Georgia teen's quick thinking and training with Cobb County police, he was able to save his two Target co-workers who were stabbed by an alleged robber. Details on how he saved their lives.

GOOD NEWS | WENDY'S EMPLOYEE HELPS BLIND CUSTOMERS: An employee took extra steps to make sure two customers got what they needed. More on this heart-warming story.

ACTIVE AFTERNOON: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Women who claim their silicone gel-filled breast implants made them have taken their fight to Washington, D.C. 9 Investigates reporter Daralene Jones will have the details about the meeting the women had with the FDA, on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.

FROM BRIAN SHIELDS: Tracking Florence

