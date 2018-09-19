0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Sept. 19

UCF FOOTBALL PLAYER ARRESTED ON SEXUAL BATTERY CHARGES, REPORT SAYS: Demetreius Mayes, 18, is accused of raping an intoxicated student inside a dorm room on campus, according to the report. Here’s the story.

WOMAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH 2014 DEATH OF ORLANDO WOMAN: Police said Marylee Elisabeth Walker, 30, of St. Cloud, was involved in the hit-and-run death of Jessica Erausquin. Details on the story.

‘I'M A KARDASHIAN,' WOMAN SAYS TO NEIGHBOR BEFORE ARREST, REPORT SAYS: A woman who claimed she was a “Kardashian” was arrested on battery charges after a confrontation with a neighbor, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Here’s what happened.

GIRL TELLS SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER SHE WAS MOLESTED BY BABYSITTER, DEPUTIES SAY: Deputies arrested Shaun Wesley Flowers, 32, Monday on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 years old. Read the story.

FLORIDA NEIGHBORS CAN'T BEAR THE SIGHT OF NUDE GARDENER: Adam and Eve may have been naked in the Garden of Eden, but neighbors in a South Florida city are not happy about a nude gardener in their paradise. Here’s the story.

2.1 MILLION E-PASS TRANSACTIONS BILLED INCORRECTLY, CFX SAYS: That's up significantly from the 64,000 the agency first reported. Details on the story.

POLITICS | GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES ROLL OUT COMPETING EDUCATION PLANS: The two men running for Florida governor unveiled competing education plans Tuesday with some major differences between the two. Read about the plans here.

JUST FOR FUN | SONY TO RELEASE PLAYSTATION CLASSIC CONSOLE: Officials with Sony Computer Entertainment announced that the company plans to release a miniaturized version of its original PlayStation. Details on when the rollout will happen.

THE HEAT IS ON!: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Two Orange County Fire Rescue employees were fired as part of two different investigations. It comes just weeks after two others were disciplined for having sex while on duty. One of the latest cases also involves a relationship between two employees. Investigative reporter Daralene Jones will have that story on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.

FROM BRIAN SHIELDS: Watch the heat index!

