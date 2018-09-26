0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Sept. 26

ARMED MAN SHOT, KILLED DURING CONFRONTATION WITH OFFICERS, POLICE SAY: A man armed with a gun was shot and killed late Tuesday night during a confrontation with officers outside an Orlando apartment complex, police said. Here’s what happened.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA IN SCHOOLS: ORANGE COUNTY APPROVES POLICY: The district changed its policy to allow students to take medical marijuana on campus. Here’s the story.

‘ASPIRING BURGLAR' STUCK ON ROOF OF DELAND STORE TELLS DEPUTIES ‘IT JUST HAPPENED, MAN': The man told deputies he just wanted water. But they believe he was trying to break into the store. Watch the incident unfold here.

CHILD, SICK CATS FOUND IN FECES-COVERED CLERMONT HOME, DEPUTIES SAY: A 30-year-old man was arrested after he left a child inside a Clermont home infested with maggots, flies, cockroaches, fleas and sickly cats, deputies said. Read story here.

PALM COAST TEEN FOUND ALIVE AFTER FIVE-DAY SEARCH, DEPUTIES SAY: Rickey Wheeler, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, had been missing since Sept. 21 and did not have his medication, officials said. Details here.

‘IT WAS TOO LATE,' NEIGHBOR SAYS AFTER TRYING TO RESCUE WOMAN FROM BURNING HOME: “A man was screaming, ‘Please get my mother out!’” Read story here.

NATIONAL NEWS| BILL COSBY MUGSHOTS RELEASED, ACTOR IMPRISONED IN PHOENIX: After being sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison and processed at a local jail, a mugshot of comedian Bill Cosby has been released. Read story here.

GAME CHANGER | IT'S FINALLY ALL RIGHT TO USE 'OK' IN SCRABBLE: Except for fanatical players of the popular board game, many may have believed that “OK” was OK to use in Scrabble. Details here.

DRIER AIR SETTLES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: The State Attorney’s Office recently sent a letter to Orlando police about two officers who conducted what it called an illegal traffic stop. The stop allegedly included some unusual demands by officers, who forced the man to drop his pants, while conducting a search of him – in the middle of a gas station parking lot. Daralene Jones has the story on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.

