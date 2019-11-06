0 9 facts about felons' rights

ORLANDO, Fla. - Read nine facts about felons' rights as it relates to Amendment 4 below:

1. Federal and state courts have heard two separate cases.

While the Florida Supreme Court is reviewing Amendment 4 (automatic restoration of rights to felons), a federal court has also reviewed the matter. The cases are separate but will be connected (more on that in No. 3.).

2. Gov. Ron DeSantis' has requested an advisory opinion from the Florida Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, the Florida Supreme Court heard arguments at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis. He asked the state's high court to give an advisory opinion, asking if the constitutional amendment's requirements include the repayment of "all legal financial obligations" (fines, fees, and restitution).

3. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on the issue, too.

On Oct. 18, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that the state cannot deny felons the right to vote if they have served their sentences and are unable to pay legal financial obligations. But Hinkle's ruling only applies to the 17 plaintiffs in that specific case. In his ruling, Hinkle wrote, "The last word will belong to the Florida Supreme Court."

4. The Florida secretary of state instructed supervisors of elections to allow 17 plaintiffs to vote.

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee instructed the state's 67 supervisors of elections to allow the 17 plaintiffs in the federal case to be allowed to register to vote but only those 17. In his ruling, Hinkle said lawmakers should come up with a way for felons to prove they are unable to pay. In a response, Senate President Bill Galvano indicated the Florida Legislature is open to looking into the matter and drawing up some sort of framework when it meets in 2020.

5. A researcher found that there are at least 375,000 felons in Florida who have completed their sentences.

A study of 48 Florida counties by University of Florida political science professor Daniel Smith concluded that there are more than 375,000 felons who have completed their time behind bars and were not convicted of a sex crime or a violent felony. Of that group, Smith found only 66,000 had paid all fines, fees and restitution; leaving more than 300,000 unable to vote due to financial obligations.

6. This case is the first big test for the Florida Supreme Court.

This is the first big test of the new Florida Supreme Court. In January, DeSantis appointed three new justices to the high court. Of the seven members of the court, three were appointed by former Gov. Charlie Crist, one was appointed by former Gov. Rick Scott, with DeSantis appointing the other three in January.

7. "All terms of sentence" are at the center of a debate.

These four words are at the heart of the debate of what it means for a felon to have completed his or her sentence. Florida's criminal courts are paid for through a series of fines and fees that can add up to thousands of dollars for defendants. The legislature and the governor have argued these fines and fees need to be repaid before the restoration of rights, even if a court converts the fine and fees into a civil lien.

8. Justices in Florida are considering voter intent.

What did the average voter think was going to happen if they voted in favor of Amendment 4? In the Wednesday proceedings before the Florida Supreme Court, justices continued to reference voter guides and newspaper op-eds, indicating voters would have been led to believe completion of sentence included time served as well as full repayment of fines, fees and restitution.

9. The Florida Supreme Court could have a ruling by January.

The Florida Supreme Court did not issue a ruling Wednesday but is expected to issue its advisory opinion before lawmakers return to work in January.

