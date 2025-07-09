9 Family Connection joins Toys for Tots for ‘Christmas In July’ online toy drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Marines need help this month to help brighten the lives of local children this summer and year-round through foster care and disaster response and recovery programs.

For the first time ever, 9 Family Connection has kicked off a “Christmas In July” online toy drive where you can shop for a local child or make a monetary donation to help the Marines be ready to act when needed, not just during the holidays.

To shop for a child today, visit https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccjulytoydrive

To donate monetarily, click https://www.toysfortots.org/wftv9

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group