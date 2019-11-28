9 things to do this holiday weekend in Central Florida

There are a lot of holiday-related events happening around Central Florida this weekend. We've compiled a list of those that are worth checking out.
- Check out a dazzling display of lights this weekend at Light Up Mount Dora. This free event will take place Saturday and features over 2 million sparkling lights and an appearance by Santa. More information can be found here.
- Looking to catch a movie this weekend? "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" featuring Tom Hanks, releases Friday. You can check out movie times for the Winter Park Regal theater here. There is also a walking tour at Rollins College dedicated to Mr. Rodgers. If you can't make it to Rollins College, you can take a virtual tour here.
- Light up UCF is a free to attend event that features 45 nights of ice skating, a world-class choreographed light show, free holiday movies, live entertainment and more. The Holiday Light Show features more than 200,000 pulsing lights in synchronization to holiday songs under snowfall throughout the night. You can learn more about the event here.
- Car enthusiasts, the 46th annual Daytona Turkey Run begins Thursday. The event allows guests to take a walk down memory lane with the largest combined classic car show and swap meet in the United States. The event costs $15 on Thursday to Saturday and $10 on Sunday. To learn more about the event, visit here.
- Leu Gardens is open on Thanksgiving. At Leu Gardens, visitors can explore a 50-acre botanical oasis. Admission to the gardens costs $10 for adults and $5 for children. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Get ready to dance! FushionFest takes place Saturday. At this event, people can enjoy a weekend filled with music, dance, art, literature, fashion and culture. More than 100 heritages share their talents throughout the festival. To learn more about the festival, visit here.
- The 9th annual Orlando Pottery Festival and Holiday Arts Market begins this weekend. Visitors can enjoy Central Florida's largest celebration and market of ceramic arts created by local potters. You can learn more about the event here.
- The Lake Nona Farmers Market at Boxi Park kicks off this weekend. At the market, visitors can pick up fresh produce, shop local vendors and have fun while spending an afternoon at Boxi Park. To learn more, visit here.
- Enjoy the essence of the Bahamas at Taste of the Bahamas this weekend. The event costs $15 for a family of four. A portion of the proceeds will go towards Hurricane Dorian relief. The event features fresh seafood and live music. Learn more about the event by visiting here, and tickets can be purchased here.
