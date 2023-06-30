9 tips to keep your pets safe this 4th of July

ORLANDO, Fla. — The sound of fireworks can be unsettling for humans and even more so for animals. That means it’s important to take extra precautions to keep your pets safe during the 4th of July.

The Humane Society of the United States offers the following 9 tips to help keep your pets safe this holiday:

1. Keep your pet safely away from fireworks. Pets are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and strong smells. On the Fourth of July, and other days people are likely to set off fireworks, it’s best to leave your pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften jarring noises.

2. If you’re unable to leave your pet unattended at home, keep them leashed and under your direct control at all times.

Read: 9 fireworks safety tips

3. If your pet is scared by fireworks, you can ask ask a veterinarian for help. There are medications and techniques that might help alleviate your pet’s fear and anxiety, including creating a safe space for them and distracting them.

4. High temperatures put your pet at risk of heat stroke, which can become deadly very quickly. Keep an eye on your pets and act immediately if you see any signs of heatstroke.

5. Never leave your pet in a parked car.

Read: One of the biggest fireworks shows in Central Florida is about to change

6. Remember that hot pavement can be dangerous to unprotected paws; if it’s too hot for you to hold your hand to the ground for five seconds, it’s not safe for your dog to walk on.

7. All pets, even those kept indoors full-time, should always wear collars with ID tags. Indoor-only pets can become so frightened during fireworks displays that they may take desperate measures to escape the noise, including breaking through windows or door screens.

Read: 9 Fourth of July fireworks displays you can’t miss in Central Florida

8. Ensure that your pet is microchipped and that the chip is properly registered with your current contact information.

9. If your pet is lost, contact your local animal control and surrounding shelters immediately. If you find a lost pet, either take them to the address on their tag or bring them to a local animal shelter so they can be reunited with their family.

Read: AAA: Floridians expected to travel in record numbers during July 4 holiday

New federal data shows fireworks caused 11 deaths, thousands of injuries last year New federal data shows fireworks caused 11 deaths, thousands of injuries last year (WFTV)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group