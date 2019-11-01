911 call of Lake Eola victim unable to be released, locals remain vigilant after attack on women

ORLANDO, Fla. - Locals near Lake Eola are remaining vigilant after reports of two separate attacks on women in the area.
Officials released a sketch of a man the woman said followed her into her apartment building after she walked her dog around Lake Eola. Investigators said he tried to force his way inside her apartment on Cathcart Avenue, but fled after neighbors heard screams and intervened.
Police have released the 911 call the victim made, but Channel 9 is not releasing it since the suspect is not yet in custody and the victim's voice is audible.
Investigators aren't sure if the man is the same one who raped a woman outside her Thornton Park home Saturday night.
Locals in the area are remaining cautious about their surroundings.
"There are creeps everywhere," one local said. "It's sad that it's not surprising. It's just kind of the reality I guess."
Patrols in the area have been visible in neighborhoods surrounding Lake Eola, but that hasn't stopped some from being on the lookout.
"Like, the 30-second walk from my gym to my car I don't have my headphones in," said Maria Tolzmann. "I've got my head on a swivel."
