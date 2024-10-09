At 9:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to give another update on Hurricane Milton.

The governor will speak Wednesday morning from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

DeSantis will be joined by:

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director Dave Kerner

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass

Adjutant General of Florida Major General John D. Haas

The governor’s news conference is expected to start at 9:30 a.m.

