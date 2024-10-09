At 9:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to give another update on Hurricane Milton.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The governor will speak Wednesday morning from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.
DeSantis will be joined by:
- Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
- Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue
- Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director Dave Kerner
- Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass
- Adjutant General of Florida Major General John D. Haas
The governor’s news conference is expected to start at 9:30 a.m.
When it happens, you can watch it on WFTV Channel 9 and also by clicking here.
READ: LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton remains ‘catastrophic’ Category 5 storm
READ: Which Central Florida counties have issued mandatory evacuations?
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group