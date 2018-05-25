94-year-old woman searches for man who rescued her from sinking car

SOUTH FLORIDA - A 94-year-old woman in South Florida said she’s trying to find the good Samaritan who saved her life.
Alice Modine said she pulled over while driving because of rainy weather and accidentally parked in a lake.
Modine said she was thinking, "I may stay in the car forever. I've lived a good life. I've had a very happy life up to now. It just may be the end of it.”
Modine said a stranger managed to open the door and carry her to safety.
"He was handsome. Maybe in his 30s," she said.
He later went back to her car to get her purse and important documents.
