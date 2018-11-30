0 97-year-old home will roll through Orlando streets to Lake Eola Heights

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando home that has been on Broadway Avenue since 1921 will be moved to a new location about three blocks away on Livingston Street.

Developer Mark Kinchla said he plans to use giant metal plates to protect the brick streets and diffuse the weight of the 100,000-pound structure.

“You know, I heard this week that we made it to Mars. So, I'm thinking it’s probably not that much of a chore for Pat Burdette, who's done it for 40 years,” Kinchla said.

Kinchla wants build "Fountain Vu 5" on the Broadway Avenue lot, which will be townhomes with a view of Lake Eola.

Then, Kinchla said he plans to live in the house in its new location in Lake Eola Heights.

“I’ve got to send them one last deed to prove I own 519 E. Livingston, but aside from that, I think we've got the permit pretty well set. The city is, I think, very much interested in seeing this all happen,” he said.

However, residents in the area said they were worried about damage, considering that only a few weeks ago, a water line burst under nearby Summerlin Avenue.

“The weight displacement is pretty spread out over the axles, so the weight on the road is the weight of a loaded garbage truck,” he said.

That fear is one reason why the city is requiring proof of insurance that would cover any damage to streets or aboveground and underground utilities.

The three-hour move is scheduled for Sunday at 7 a.m.

