988 crisis line offers support to students returning to school

ORLANDO, Fla. — As students prepare to return to school, the 988 crisis line offers support for those who may experience anxiety or depression during this transition.

The 988 crisis line provides a crucial resource for mental health support. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, one in five children has a diagnosable mental health disorder, which can impact their success in school.

“I think going back to school can be a challenge at every age and stage,” said parent Elizabeth Sullivan. “Whether it’s a kindergartener or even people going off to college, it can be a challenge.”

Dawn Peel, executive director of the 988 crisis line, emphasized the importance of reaching out for help, saying “They’re quickly going to assess what’s happening, determine the next appropriate best steps based on the person’s needs and their wishes.”

Leaders at the 988 crisis line advise not to wait for a crisis to occur before seeking help.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group