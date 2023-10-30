AAA: Gas Prices fall after 10 cent increase a week ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida saw gas prices go down early last week, with an average low in 2023 on Monday of $3.22 per gallon, only to see the prices increase by 10 cents in some places throughout the week.

AAA said last week that oil prices futures were going up and suspected Floridians would see higher prices eventually.

This week, AAA’s data indicates the prices are slowly going back down, dropping 4 cents over the weekend with an average price right around $3.29 per gallon.

The price of oil has also dropped, so we could see prices staying steady for the week.

If you plan to travel, AAA says prices in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Naples, and Tallahassee are the highest in the state, averaging anywhere from $3.34 to $3.48 per gallon.

If you head to the panhandle, you might look to gas up in Pensacola, Fort Walton, or Panama City, where AAA says gas prices are between $3.06 and $3.18 per gallon.

