AAA: Gas prices hit 17-month low in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices are once again averaging below $3 per gallon in Florida.

In fact, AAA said they have dropped to their lowest since Dec. 2023.

As of Monday, the auto club said a gallon of gas, on average, was going for just shy of $2.92 in the Sunshine State.

“Prices dipped due to fears that the trade war could trigger a recession and reduce fuel demand,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

But that downward trend could soon reverse course.

“Reports of easing tensions pushed oil prices higher last week, which could result in rising prices at the pump,” Jenkins said.

The state average on Sunday was 17 cents less than just a week earlier, and 54 cents less than one year ago, according to AAA.

If you’re planning to fill up your average 15-gallon gas tank, you’ll spend about $44. That’s about an $8 savings compared to this time last year.

To check gas prices at services stations near you, click HERE.

