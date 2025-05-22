AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ returns for Memorial Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA will once again be working to keep Central Florida’s roads safer during the upcoming holiday weekend.

Beginning May 23, the auto club will reactivate its “Tow to Go” service.

The program was created to provide safe transportation for impaired drivers who are in a bind.

It works by dispatching a tow truck driver to meet up with a person who is unfit to operate their vehicle.

The tow truck then takes that person and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius of the pickup spot.

The free, confidential service is available to both members and non-members of AAA.

But AAA asks that it be used only as a backup plan.

“While this service is here for emergencies, we strongly urge everyone to plan ahead for a safe ride home. Because making responsible choices can stop a tragedy from happening,” Jenkins said.

Tow to Go will operate from 6 p.m. on Friday May 23 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27.

Here’s the number to call if you’re in a pinch and need a ride:

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

