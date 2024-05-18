Abortions Top 22,000 Before 6-Week Law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than 22,000 abortions were performed in Florida this year before a law took effect May 1 preventing abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Newly posted data on the state Agency for Health Care Administration website showed a reported 22,409 abortions had been performed as of May 1.
That was up from 14,735 abortions a month earlier.
Governor Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature passed the six-week limit last year, and it took effect after the Florida Supreme Court ruled April 1 that a privacy clause in the state Constitution does not apply to abortion rights.
The six-week limit is expected to dramatically reduce the number of abortions performed in the state.
Voters in November will decide whether to approve a ballot proposal that would enshrine abortion rights in the Constitution.
