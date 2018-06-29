Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd asks to be taken out of isolation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd is asking the court to take him out of isolation at the Orange County Jail.
His attorney said he hasn't had any significant disciplinary issues and that that should qualify him to be moved to general population or to a Christian program.
Loyd's attorney also wants State Attorney Brad King removed from the case, because King's position on a judicial commission is a conflict of interest.
Loyd is charged with the murders of his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.
