Accused Kissimmee cop killer due in court

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The man accused of killing two Kissimmee police officers is due in court Monday.

    Police said Everett Miller shot and killed Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard in August.

    He was moved to the Orange County jail last week, after officials say he planned to attack workers at the Osceola County Jail.

    Attorneys plan to update the judge with their plans in the case. 

