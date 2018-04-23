Accused Kissimmee cop killer due in court

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The man accused of killing two Kissimmee police officers is due in court Monday.
Police said Everett Miller shot and killed Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard in August.
Read: Accused Kissimmee cop killer's jailhouse attack thwarted, report says
He was moved to the Orange County jail last week, after officials say he planned to attack workers at the Osceola County Jail.
Attorneys plan to update the judge with their plans in the case.
Read: Man accused of killing 2 Kissimmee police officers says he 'had no remorse,' report says
Stay with wftv.com for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}