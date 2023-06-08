Active afternoon storm pattern continues Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be an active afternoon with scattered showers and storms Thursday in Central Florida.

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms Thursday.

High temperatures will also be near 90 degrees for some.

A few showers will be possible Thursday night as most of our area clears out.

Low temperatures will be in the 70s this evening.

The afternoon storm pattern will roll on through the weekend.

The rip current risk will be moderate to high at our coast.

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring the tropics and are not tracking any active systems.

