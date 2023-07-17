Active afternoon storms expected Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another day of active weather.
Our area will have a 60% chance of seeing rain and storms.
The storm activity will be scattered to widespread in the afternoon.
Our high temperatures will be around average, in the upper-80s to lower-90s.
The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 94 degrees Monday afternoon.
Our rain and storm chances will lower to 50% on Tuesday.
Subtropical Storm Don continues to weaken as it spins away from the U.S. in the North Atlantic.
