Active Memorial Day forecast brings storms and showers for the day and into the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been another day of showers and storms, and more activity is likely for Memorial Day.

The rain and storms will quickly fade away this evening, with mostly clear skies expected overnight. Expect warm lows in the low 70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, May 25, 2025 (WFTV)

The active weather pattern continues for Memorial Day. After a quiet morning, showers and storms will again develop in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs for the holiday will be in the low 90s.

More rain and storms will be likely to start the work week. Expect P.M. storms both Tuesday and Wednesday, with temps in the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, May 25, 2025 (WFTV)

The rain and storm pattern looks to continue into Thursday and Friday, with slightly better chances for activity on Friday. Highs to close out the week will be in the low 90s.

A cold front will push toward the area for next weekend. This would bring higher rain chances for Saturday, but potentially drier weather for the end of next weekend.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, May 25, 2025 (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group