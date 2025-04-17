5 dead, 4 injured in ‘active shooter’ incident at FSU, law enforcement says

1:15 p.m. Update

Eyewitness News has learned from law enforcement sources that five people are dead and four others are injured during and “active shooter’ event at FSU.

According to law enforcement, there were two shooters involved - one is in custody and the other is dead.

WFTV News is working to learn if the shooter is included in the total number of deaths.

Original Story:

An alert system at Florida State University issued an “Active Shooter” warning on Thursday.

The alert went out around 12 p.m.

The alert message said, “An active shooter has been reported in the area of the Student Union.”

Officials said police are on the way and people on campus should seek shelter.

