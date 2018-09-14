Affects from Florence hit Volusia County as groups organize relief efforts in Orlando

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Hurricane Florence will be kicking up surf on Volusia County this weekend as it moves inland through the Carolinas.
Lifeguards are warning people about the high surf and dangerous currents. They moved lifeguard towers and trash cans off the beach because the tide has been higher than usual.
Visitors told Channel 9 that the waves were as high as 9 feet Thursday.
Meanwhile, local groups are organizing relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Florence.
The drop-off point for anyone who wants to donate is at Ace Cafe on Livingston Street in downtown Orlando.
"Water (and) paper; I just bought things that when I experienced a hurricane I wanted," Orlando resident Rick Gerweck said. “It feels wonderful to help others."
Items that are needed are:
- Bottled water
- Food
- Bug spray
- Blankets
- Hygiene items
- Pet food
- Diapers
In North Carolina, Channel 9 reporter Steve Barrett captured video of clouds forming in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Florence moved in. See Below:
