ORLANDO, Fla. — As light, spotty showers diminish, we get another cool night Friday night.

Central Florida should see some sun on Saturday.

It will also feel warmer than it has in a while.

Should be a nice Saturday for UCF Football and Orlando City soccer.

Sunday will be the warmest day of our holiday weekend, along with a few light spotty showers.

Then a stronger front arrives early next week.

After a cool start to the holiday weekend, warmer temps on the way

