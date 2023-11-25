After a cool start to the holiday weekend, warmer temps on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. — As light, spotty showers diminish, we get another cool night Friday night.
Central Florida should see some sun on Saturday.
It will also feel warmer than it has in a while.
Should be a nice Saturday for UCF Football and Orlando City soccer.
Sunday will be the warmest day of our holiday weekend, along with a few light spotty showers.
Then a stronger front arrives early next week.
