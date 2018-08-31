After Florida primary, Democratic nominees celebrate with Orlando rally

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Democratic winners of Florida’s primary are teaming up for a rally in Orlando Friday afternoon.
But it’s fair to say that most people in the crowd will be there to see the man whose victory made national headlines.
Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum will be joined by fellow democrats Sen. Bill Nelson, Attorney General candidate Sean Shaw, Agriculture Commissioner candidate Nikki Fried, and Florida CFO candidate Jeremy Ring.
The rally is at the International Union of Painters & Allied Trades Local 1010 in Orlando’s Oak Ridge neighborhood.
This is where @AndrewGillum, @SenBillNelson and others will be speaking in about 45 minutes. All set up and ready to go. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/HCMO8j2cqe— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) August 31, 2018
It’s Gillum’s first public appearance – aside from televised interviews – since Tuesday’s upset victory.
On the other side of the ballot, the Republican winners of Tuesday’s primary are expected to join for a rally in Orlando Tuesday, Sept. 4. Details have not been released.
