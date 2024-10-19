After Milton: Volusia County opens comfort stations for residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County opened some centers this week for residents experiencing hardship after Hurricane Milton.

Three comfort stations that opened this week have restrooms, showers and laundry trailers.

The stations are open 24 hours a day.

See the locations below:

Pierson Town Center - 116 W. 1st. Ave., Pierson



Stone Island - 401 Stone Island Road, Enterprise



Road & Bridge Office - 2560 W. State Road 44, Deland (access via Carlis Road)



Residents can also apply for FEMA assistance by submitting applications online at www.disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362.

Read: Milton batters boats around Brevard County

Read: How to check if you are eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Milton

Read: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group