Afternoon storm chances continue as temperatures stay hot in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will continue to stick around in Central Florida.

Our area will be hot, with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

Our chance of seeing afternoon rain and storms will be around 50%.

Days with highs in the mid-90s with a chance of seeing afternoon rain and storms will continue for our foreseeable future.

