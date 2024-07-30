Afternoon storm chances continue as temperatures stay hot in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will continue to stick around in Central Florida.
Our area will be hot, with high temperatures in the mid-90s.
Our chance of seeing afternoon rain and storms will be around 50%.
Days with highs in the mid-90s with a chance of seeing afternoon rain and storms will continue for our foreseeable future.
