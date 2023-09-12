Afternoon storm chances increase Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a better chance of seeing rain and storms on Tuesday.

After much of our area was impacted by thunderstorms Monday night, more rain is expected Tuesday.

Central Florida will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms on Tuesday.

Most of the activity will be in the afternoon and some storms could be strong to severe.

The hot temperatures will also stick around for Tuesday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 93 degrees.

The rain and storm chances will stick around for the rest of this week and into next week.

