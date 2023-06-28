Afternoon storm chances increase Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will be higher Wednesday in Central Florida.

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms Wednesday.

Storm chances will be higher in the afternoon.

Some of the storms could even be severe.

We will also be very hot on Wednesday.

Many in our area will see high temperatures in the mid-90s.

The heat index, or feels-like temperature, will be around 100 to 107 degrees.

Temperatures are running about 3 to 5 degrees above average, and that makes a big difference with our humidity.

