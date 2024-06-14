Afternoon storm chances stay active Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After several hot and stormy days, Central Florida is returning to a more typical weather pattern.

Our area will be hot, with a 40% chance of rain and scattered afternoon storms.

Though the chances are lower than before, storms could still be strong to severe.

Highs in Orlando will also be in the low-90s Friday afternoon.

The hot and stormy pattern will continue through the weekend.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring two areas of disturbance that could show tropical development.

Eye on the Tropics for Friday

The moisture surge that moved through Florida this week could develop as it moves away from Florida and into the Atlantic.

Another area in the western Gulf of Mexico has an even better chance of tropical development next week.

If the area does develop in the Gulf, it’s forecast to stay far from Florida.

