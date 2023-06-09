Afternoon storm chances stay active through weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances will stay active during a hot Friday in Central Florida.

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing scattered rain and storms Friday afternoon.

A weak from to the north of Florida will help squeeze out a few more storms over the weekend.

Highs for Friday in Central Florida

Rain and storm chances in our area will be around 60% on Saturday.

Rain chances will be a little less on Sunday.

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring the tropics and are not tracking any active systems.

