Afternoon storm chances stay active through weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances will stay active during a hot Friday in Central Florida.
Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing scattered rain and storms Friday afternoon.
A weak from to the north of Florida will help squeeze out a few more storms over the weekend.
Rain and storm chances in our area will be around 60% on Saturday.
Rain chances will be a little less on Sunday.
Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring the tropics and are not tracking any active systems.
